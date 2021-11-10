Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has given his initial thoughts on his club’s January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have experienced somewhat of a resurrection under former Swansea City boss Cooper. The 41-year-old manager has only lost once in his opening nine games at the helm and has seen his squad rise from the relegation spots to 13th in the Championship.

Their 3-0 win over Preston North End last weekend has seen them go within four points of the top six and a possible play-off finish looks to be back on the cards.

However, no Nottingham Forest fan will disagree that their chances of play-offs this season could rest on the club’s recruitment in January. Speaking to the Athletic, Cooper said:

“We have started looking at January. We are well underway.”

It sounds as if Cooper and his team have one eye already on the transfer window and savvy business may be needed by the Reds.

Cooper went onto express the confidence he has in his players currently at the club:

“I am very committed to the players who are here every day and trying to get the best out of them.”

There’s a long way to go in the 2021/22 campaign and maintaining this good form could see Cooper achieve what seemed impossible before his appointment on the 21st September.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip away to Reading, a team who ended a four-game losing streak against Birmingham City last weekend. Despite an end to the losing streak, Cooper and his players will see this one as a good chance to pile more misery onto Veljko Paunović and his squad.