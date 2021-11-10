Bristol City’s young defender Joe Low has returned to Ashton Gate after a short stint with Eastleigh, it has been confirmed.

Low, 19, linked up with Eastleigh in August, giving him the chance to pick up first-team experience away from Bristol City.

However, it has now been confirmed on the Robins’ official club website that the young centre-back’s time with the Spitfires has been brought to an early end.

His return to Ashton Gate comes after four months with the National League side.

In his time with Eastleigh, Low made eight appearances for Ben Strevens’ outfit. He managed to hold down a spot in the starting XI in the early stages of the season before dropping out of the squad for a 2-1 win over Wealdstone in October.

Since then, the Bristol City loanee has been an unused substitute for the last three games, watching on from the bench as Eastleigh defeated Altrincham and Maidenhead United and lost to Chesterfield.

What now for Low?

It awaits to be seen what Bristol City have planned for Low following his return from Eastleigh.

Non-league clubs don’t have to abide by transfer windows if they want to recruit new players, so a possibility could be sending him out on loan to another team in a bid to give Low more first-team action.

Another option would be keeping him at Ashton Gate, giving him the chance to impress with the club’s youth sides with a view to becoming the latest academy talent to break into the senior side.