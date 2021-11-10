Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall remains a target for Premier League side West Ham United, according to reports.

Worrall, 24, was subject of significant transfer interest during the summer but ended up staying with Nottingham Forest.

He has remained a key part of the first-team side at the City Ground, maintaining a spot in the team under new boss Steve Cooper. Worrall has put in a string of impressive performances in his 13 Championship outings so far, helping keep three clean sheets.

Now, amid his continued form, it has emerged on Claret & Hugh that Worrall remains on West Ham United’s transfer radar.

The report states that Hammers boss David Moyes is still a strong admirer of the defender. The Premier League high-flyers were among those linked with the Nottingham Forest man in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Worrall’s recent revelation

Recently, Worrall moved to shed light on the extent of the interest he attracted in the summer.

The Forest star revealed he spoke with a Premier League manager over a summer move. Talks over “monies” took place and Worrall was even told what they would want him to work on, also revealing that he was told an official bid would be made.

However, there was no follow-up from the unnamed club, with Worrall revealing he would show no interest in joining the team if they came back in for his services.