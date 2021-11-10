Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin has torn his ACL, it has been confirmed.

Gorrin, 28, was forced off the pitch 22 minutes into Oxford United’s FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

He made way for Ryan Williams as the two sides went on to play out a 2-2 draw, with Matty Taylor and Marcus McGuane scoring the goals for Karl Robinson’s side.

Now, following scans, it has been reported by Oxford United that Gorrin has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The League One club revealed the blow on their official club website, adding that the Spanish midfielder will be seeing a specialist in the coming days as he comes to terms with the significant blow.

A big blow for Robinson and co

Gorrin’s injury comes as a hefty blow to Oxford United, given that he has been an ever-present figure in the side since joining from Motherwell in the summer of 2019.

Across all competitions, the former Sunderland youngster has played 101 times for the club, locking down the starting spot in defensive midfield.

Options in his absence

Thankfully, Robinson does have some solid midfield options he can turn to in Gorrin’s absence.

Marcus McGuane and Herbie Kane mainly operate as central midfielders but can drop into a deeper role if needs be, while Jamie Hanson and Ben Davis are also options in defensive midfield.

It awaits to be seen if further detail emerges on Gorrin’s injury, with a potential return date not yet revealed.