Millwall will have a fully fit squad to call upon when they face Middlesbrough after the international break, according to manager Gary Rowett.

Millwall defender Murray Wallace picked up a knee ligament injury in the club’s last game. He played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 home draw against Derby County, but is now expected to miss the next couple of weeks because of the knee issue.

However, given the ongoing international break this should give Wallace enough time to recover. Rowett expects the 28-year-old to be fit and available for the trip to Middlesbrough in two weeks time.

“Murray Wallace just tweaked his knee ligament in the game so might be out for a week or 10 days,” confirmed the Millwall boss.

“But again, we would hope that he would be back available as well [as George Evans and Daniel Ballard].

“So I think there is an opportunity for potentially the whole squad to be fit for the next match.”

This would be the first time in 17 games that Millwall have had a fully fit squad to choose from.

This should stand them in good stead when they face a Middlesbrough side who are winless in three games.

Wallace has started 14 of the club’s 17 games so far this season, and Rowett will look to include him if he is back in contention when November 20th rolls around.

If he is to sit out the trip to the Riverside, it is likely they will line up with Ballard, but only if he returns in time. He was substituted in the latter stages of the second half against Derby due to concussion protocols, whilst he also needed an injection in his knee according to the report.

George Evans had sustained a calf strain injury last month, but is set to return after missing the club’s last three outings.