West Bromwich Albion youngster Reyes Cleary is attracting interest from elsewhere.

West Bromwich Albion will face a battle to keep hold of him with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace said to be keen, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Cleary, 17, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been catching the eye for the Baggies’ Under-23s.

The Daily Mail say he is also being watched by German champions Bayern Munich, whilst the likes of Hoffenheim, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Story so far

Cleary has risen up through the academy at West Brom and has been a key player for their youth sides over recent years.

The attacker was their top scorer for the Under-18s last season and has since made the step up to the Under-23s, where he has managed 14 goals in 12 games so far this term.

Will he stay?

The Baggies are vulnerable to losing him at this moment in time due to the fact he is yet to sign a professional contract.

They will have to compete with other clubs to secure Cleary’s long-term future at the Hawthorns.

Home or abroad?

German clubs appear to be keeping tabs on him and English youngsters have been seen to make the switch abroad more frequently over recent years.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have seen their careers benefit from being given a first-team chance in the Bundesliga so it will be interesting to see Cleary follows suit.