Barnsley are continuing their search for a new manager over the international break.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

Alexander Blessin

He was close to landing the Sheffield United job over the summer, as per a report by Sport Magazine.

The German boss has done an impressive job in charge of Belgian side KV Oostende over recent times.

Luis Boa Morte

The former Arsenal and West Ham United midfielder is currently the assistant manager to Marco Silva at Fulham.

Could he fancy having a full-time gig himself somewhere else in the Championship?

Uwe Rosler

He left Fortuna Dusseldorf at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

The 52-year-old has managed in the Football League before with Brentford, Wigan Athletic, Leeds United and Fleetwood Town.

Dominik Thalhammer

Barnsley have gone down the route of appointing managers who have been in the Austrian Bundesliga with their last three appointments.

Thalhammer spent last year with LASK Linz but is now available and an option to the Tykes.

Poya Asbaghi

The 36-year-old is currently in charge of Sweden Under-21s and has held that role since November last year.

He has managed Dalkurd, Gefle IF and IFK Göteborg in the past and won the Svenska Cupen with the latter in 2020.