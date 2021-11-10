Aboubakar Kamara left Fulham to join Greek side Aris in the summer – so how’s the attacker faring at his new club?

Kamara, 26, spent four years at Fulham between 2017 and 2021.

He featured 94 times in all competitions and scored 17 goals, starting in both the club’s Championship play-off finals in 2018 and 2020.

Kamara made 11 Premier League appearances last season and one Championship appearance this time round before securing a reported £4million move to Greek Superleague side Aris.

After nine league games of the season Aris sit in 7th-place of the Superleague table. There’s only 14 teams in the Greek Superleague and so Aris are in the mid-table position as it stands, with Kamara having featured in all nine of his side’s league outings so far this season.

And the Mauritania international is the club’s second-highest goalscorer in the league this season, with two goals and two assists to his name in the league.

Kamara has started and finished most league fixtures for Aris since his multi-million move and he’s so far providing the goods, but his new club will be wanting more from the 26-year-old.

He’s proved himself with Fulham in the past – Kamara often had spells in the side where he became a really important player, especially at times under Scott Parker in the Championship.

His most prolific season with Fulham came in the 2019/20 campaign where he scored four and assisted as many in his 28 Championship outings, with the bulk of those coming off the bench.

Fulham fans will hope to see Kamara continue to prevail at his new home.