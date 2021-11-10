Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a new manager.

Hartlepool United currently have Anthony Sweeney in caretaker charge following the departure of Dave Challinor to Stockport County.

Here are five outsiders for their vacant position-

Clint Hill

The former QPR and Crystal Palace defender was recently brought in as Challinor’s assistant but could he be considered for the job now?

He has worked as Joey Barton’s assistant at both Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers over recent times.

Nigel Adkins

He is available following his departure from League One side Charlton Athletic last month.

The 56-year-old is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and has managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United and Hull City.

Luke Garrard

His Boreham Wood side are currently top of the National League after their impressive start to the season and have their sights set on promotion.

Garrard, 36, is a bright young coach and has been in charge of the non-league side since 2015.

Stuart McCall



The ex-Bradford City and Scunthorpe United boss is currently assistant manager at Championship side Blackpool under Neil Critchley.

He knows League Two inside out and is an outsider who Hartlepool could look at.

Paul Heckingbottom

He had a loan spell at Victoria Park in the 1998/99 season during his Sunderland days.

The 44-year-old works at Sheffield United these days having previously had stints at Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian.