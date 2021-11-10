Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been asked by The Northern Echo about his thoughts on the club potentially recalling loan players.

Middlesbrough currently have 11 players out on loan at various clubs.

Zach Hemming, Rumarn Burrell, Sol Brynn, and Nathan Wood are on loan in Scotland with Kilmarnock, Queen of the South, and Hibernian respectively. Chuba Akpom is back at former club PAOK, whereas the rest remained in England.

Jack Robinson is at non-league side Yeovil Town in the National League, Stephen Walker and Hayden Hackney are in League Two with Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

Hayden Coulson and Lewis Wing are in League One with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, with Djed Spence remaining in the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

As reported on The72 earlier this week, Middlesbrough did include a recall clause in Spence’s contract and could look to exercise this with Wilder now at the helm.

The new Boro boss was asked about both Spence and Coulson and the possibility of ending their loan spells early to return to the first-team on Teesside.

“I’m manager of the football club so I’ll assess everything in the football squad” Wilder said.

“First and foremost is to assess the players, whether they are out on loan, they’re here on loan, the kids, every player that’s connected to this football club will be assessed.

“We’ll look to run things absolutely thoroughly to make sure we get it right. Whether we bring players back, whether we keep them out, we’ll try and make decisions on them.”

Although keeping his cards relatively close to his chest, he isn’t ruling out recalling players. Coulson and Spence are likely to be the considered given their ability to play as wing-backs in Wilder’s preferred system.

Elsewhere, Wood could provide cover at centre-back especially given their recent injury crisis, whilst both current goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels haven’t covered themselves in glory so far this season and there could be a window for either Hemming or Brynn to return.