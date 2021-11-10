QPR are looking to loan out Charlie Kelman this winter, as reported by West London Sport.

QPR are keen for the young striker to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Kelman, 20 , has recently been on loan at Gillingham but is now back with his parent club.

He made just five appearances for the Gills and struggled to get into their side under Steve Evans.

AFC Wimbledon should rekindle their interest

AFC Wimbledon were interested in signing him on loan in the last transfer window, as reported at the time by West London Sport.

However, the Dons missed out on landing him to Gillingham.

Circumstances have changed now this winter and Mark Robinson’s side should rekindle their pursuit of him.

Kelman will feel he has a point to prove after his unsuccessful stint at Priestfield and he would add more competition and depth to Wimbledon’s attacking department for the second-half of the season.

Current position

The Dons are currently 17th in the League One table and are only two points above the relegation zone.

They have the opportunity to add some more quality into their ranks in January and Kelman should be top of their shopping list.

What now?

Kelman’s chances of getting first-team football with QPR are slim at the moment.

He is back with their Under-23s and scored a hat-trick yesterday against Ipswich Town.

The American is obviously sharp at the moment and Wimbledon need to get in there quick before the next window.