One of Nottingham Forest’s star performers so far this season has been Djed Spence – but could the on loan right-back be returning to Middlesbrough earlier than planned?

Spence, 21, has featured 11 times for Nottingham Forest in the Championship this season.

He joined on loan from Middlesbrough and has since become a standout performer for the Reds, especially so since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the club.

But since Chris Wilder was installed as the new Middlesbrough boss, reports have hinted that he could be recalling Spence to Boro in the New Year.

With that in mind, we look at three free agent right-backs who Nottingham Forest could recruit in January to mitigate Spence’s potential departure.

Marc Navarro

The Spaniard was released by Watford at the end of last season. Formerly of Espanyol, he spent three seasons at Vicarage Road but failed to really cement a place down in the side, featuring six times in the Championship last season.

He remains a player with some years ahead of him though, and he’s versatile too, able to feature in the middle of defence or even further up the field on the right-hand side.

Eric Lichaj

A former Nottingham Forest man, Lichaj featured 188 times for the side between 2013 and 2018 and is now a free agent following a brief spell in Turkey.

Someone who knows the club very well, a return for Lichaj might not be the worst option available to Cooper should he lose Spence in the New Year.

Ahmed Elmohamady

Formerly of Sunderland, Hull City and Aston Villa and capped 92 times with Egypt, the 34-year-old Elmohamady is about experienced as they get.

Despite his age he proved a useful player to Villa in the Premier League last time round, making 12 league appearances before his release at the start of summer.

He likely doesn’t have the pace that Spence has, but he’s an attacking-minded right-back and one who could compliment Cooper’s style of football, even if it was for half-a-season.