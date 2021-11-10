Charlton Athletic attacker Josh Davison has been a hit so far this season.

Charlton Athletic loaned him out to Woking and Forest Green Rovers last season to get some more experience under his belt.

Davison, 22, has since returned to the Valley and is enjoying plenty of first-team football this term.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and has chipped in with five goals.

Uncertain long-term future

The forward is out of contact at the end of the current season and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Losing him for nothing would be a blow and the Addicks need to address his situation as soon as possible.

They handed a new deal to young defender Deji Elewere last week and need to follow suit with Davison now.

He is a good long-term option for the League One side as he is a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future as well.

Story so far

Davison played for Peterborough United as a youngster but had to drop into non-league in 2018.

He played for Enfield Town before Charlton signed him after a trial.

The Londoner has played 26 times for the Addicks so far and adds some useful competition and depth to Johnnie Jackson’s attacking options.

Other players

Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, Conor Washington, Jason Pearce, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ben Watson and Ryan Inniss are all also in their final 12 months.

Charlton aren’t under as much pressure with the above players as they are all older and aren’t as valuable an asset as Davison is.