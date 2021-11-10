Birmingham City and Cardiff City loan pair Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles are back training at parent club Wolves this week.

The duo are being looked at by Wolves boss Bruno Lage, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Birmingham and Cardiff are out of action now until 20th November due to the international break.

Austin Samuels and Connor Ronan, who are on loan at Aberdeen and St Mirren respectively, have also gone back to Molinuex for training.

Read: Birmingham City man returns from loan spell away

‘We will look at the players’…

Lage has said: “We will try to work a little bit with some of the guys that are out on loan. We will look at the players that can come and work a little bit with us, to get better.

“We will continue to work on these kind of things and also individual things. There are little things they can improve. We don’t have a game but we will work hard.”

Sanderson

Sanderson was given the green light to head out on loan again over the summer and he linked up with Midlands rivals Birmingham.

He has played just once for Wolves’ first-team and has also had loan spells away at Cardiff and Sunderland over recent seasons to gain experience.



Read: Updated five candidates for the Cardiff City job

Giles

The former England youth international has been a hit on loan at Cardiff this term.

It is the fourth club he has been loaned out to in his career to date having previously had stints at AFC Telford United, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City and Rotherham United.

His loan side are currently without a manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy.