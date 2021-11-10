Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed his aspirations for his new side in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough appointed their new boss after parting ways with Neil Warnock last weekend. Wilder takes over with the club in inconsistent form and sitting in 14th place in the Championship table.

Across the season so far they have won six, drew four and lost seven of their 17 games, scoring 19 and conceding the same.

Wilder will be hoping for more consistency for the remainder of the campaign, and has already set his sights on promotion back to the Premier League.

The 54-year-old has achieved promotion four times in his managerial career. He won the play-offs with Oxford in 2010, guided Northampton Town to the League Two title in 2016, won the League One title with Sheffield United in 2017 and was promoted as runners-up from the Championship to the Premier League two years later.

“I’ve got to climb another mountain, that’s what it’s all about. I wouldn’t be sat here if I didn’t think I could do it,” revealed Wilder.

“I think we can achieve a successful football club and one that gets itself back into the Premier League. I won’t shy away from that.

“It’s a fabulous competition and incredibly tough to get out of. But we all want to get back to playing the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United and the other big guns and that has got to be the ambition for me, for the staff and for the players.”

He did say that there is work to do and doesn’t think it’ll be achievable immediately.

“The owner has certainly had a consistent taste of it. Most importantly the supporters, they want to go to the Riverside and see the big names coming and their Middlesbrough side taking on these big names.

“It’s a long way off at the moment, but we dare to dream and we’ll be giving it everything to try and make it happen.”

Wilder gets his managerial tenure underway at Middlesbrough with a home game against Millwall after the international break on November 20th. A win could see them go as high as eighth in the table.

Thoughts

Promotion should be the ambition of any manager in the EFL but Wilder has shown that he can do it, even when he doesn’t have the biggest of resources.

Middlesbrough are a team in transition at the moment. After signing 12 players in the summer, it was never going to be easy to expect cohesion and for the players to immediately gel.

But Wilder will look to get the best out of the squad, and get into the top six come the end of the season.