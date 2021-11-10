Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has suffered an injury blow out on loan at Carlisle United.

The young stopper has sustained a wrist injury that requires surgery.

Jensen, 22, has made four appearances for Carlisle in all competitions so far this season.

However, he now faces a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Carlisle United comment: Three players Keith Millen should sign in January

‘Disappointed’…

The Cumbrians boss Keith Millen has told their official club website:

“We’re really disappointed about that one. He made a save in training and he’s been really unfortunate.

“I don’t know the exact extent, but he’s done some damage to his wrist. He needs surgery on it, so he’ll be out for a while, and I’m not really sure of the timescale.

“It’s really disappointing because he’s a great lad. We’ve kept in touch with Burnley, he’s their player, and hopefully his surgery will go well. I spoke to him today, and he’s keen to get back playing.”

Carlisle move

Carlisle swooped to sign him in July and he has provided useful competition and back-up to their goalkeeping department this term.

He joined the League Two side on a season-long loan that runs until next summer.

Read: Three free agent strikers who Carlisle United should sign

Career to date

The Danish stopper started his career with spells at Helsingør and HIK before moving to England in 2019 to join Burnley.

He has never made a senior appearances for the Premier League side and has also had loan spells away at Bolton Wanderers and Kórdrengir since his move to Turf Moor.