Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has recently been linked with all of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.

Flanagan, 30, has featured 14 times in League One for Sunderland this season.

He’s been one of their more consistent performers after previously being a divisive player among the Black Cats fans, and now Football Insider report that a trio of Championship clubs are looking at him.

Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Preston are all considering a free transfer for the defender next summer, when his Sunderland contract expires.

So what have Sunderland fans had to say on the links?

They seem content with the move. Flanagan has been good this season but he’s undoubtedly struggled in his previous three.

His side currently sit in 4th-place of the League One table after a run of four-straight defeats in all competitions.

See what these Sunderland fans have had to say on Twitter about Flanagan’s Championship links:

