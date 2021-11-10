Middlesbrough have missed out on signing 17-year-old Tosin Olopade from the Pulse academy, after they took too long to get the deal done, according to All Nigerian Soccer.

Middlesbrough had been tracking Olopade over a long period of time but had moved too slow to get the deal over the line. The teenager has now opted to join Premier League side Burnley instead.

In recent years, Boro have made some shrewd signings from non-league. The likes of Lewis Wing, Isaiah Jones, Sam Folarin, Toyosi Olusanya, and Jeremy Sivi all having played in the first-team having signed directly from non-league.

The Teessiders will have been hoping that Olopade could have followed a similar path, but delays have meant he has looked elsewhere.

Burnley have snapped up the right-back on a two-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

Along with Burnley and Boro, there were other clubs in England linked. Both Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town were interested in Olopade, as were Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon.

The original report compares the player with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, describing him as ‘very quick’ and ‘difficult to beat in one-on-one situations’.

He will join up with Burnley’s development squad or U18s setup with the hope of making the jump up into the first-team in the not too distant future.

Olopade is eligible to represent Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland at international level, although the article states he would choose Nigeria if approached by the Nigerian Football Federation in an official capacity.