Moses Odubajo was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, and he’s now playing for QPR.

The 28-year-old was one of the few names with a bit of credibility among Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Injury limited him to just 18 Championship appearances for the Owls last time round, who were relegated into League One under Darren Moore.

The club went on to release a host of players including Odubajo who, after a lengthy trial period with QPR, joined the west London club on a one-year deal.

He’s since made 13 Championship appearances under Mark Warburton and has quickly become a favoured name among fans.

The right-back really compliments the style of play at QPR – he’s effectively going forward and backwards and he’s versatile too, filling in at left-back recently as QPR go through something of an injury crisis in that area.

Playing under a familiar face in Warburton, who previously managed Odubajo at Brentford, has seemingly brought the best out of Odubajo once again.

The Englishman is also proving more consistent with his fitness despite picking up what looks to be a minor knock in the last outing v Blackpool.

As for Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, they’re unbeaten in nine in all competitions but continue to come up short in League One – they currently sit in 9th-place of the table with nine points standing between them and league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Fans continue to be unsettled by some of Moore’s management though.

Up next for them is a home game v Gillingham this weekend.