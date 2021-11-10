Birmingham City have eight games standing between them and New Year, with five fixtures in December.

Birmingham City go into this international break in 15th-place of the Championship table.

It comes after an improved vein of form which has seen Lee Bowyer’s side pick up three wins in their last four, following a run of seven games without one.

Blues could make or break their season in the next several weeks – here we look at the club’s injury list in full and potential return dates ahead of the New Year run in.

Maxime Colin

The Frenchman picked up a minor Achilles tendon injury last month and has now missed Birmingham City’s last five league fixtures.

He was due to see a specialist about his injury last month.

Do we know a return date?

Reports have suggested three to four weeks from now,

Kristian Pedersen

Another key defensive injury for Bowyer to deal with… The Dane has picked up a hamstring injury and has missed the last two outings for his side.

Do we know a return date?

It doesn’t seem a serious injury, but reports have suggested that Pedersen could be out for another three to four weeks yet.

Tahith Chong

The Manchester United man has recently been ruled out for up to five months, with a groin injury which will require surgery.

Bowyer retains that he has Chong on loan until the end of the campaign but insists that he needs to replace the Manchester United man, so it’s unclear whether Chong will feature again for Birmingham City this season.

Do we know a return date?

Spring 2022.

Dion Sanderson

The man on loan from Wolves missed the last outing v Reading with a thigh injury that forced him off at half-time in the previous outing v Bristol City.

Do we know a return date?

Birmingham Live suggest that Sanderson could be available for the trip to Hull City after this international break.

Jordan Graham

Graham was also forced off during the win over Bristol City with a suspected calf injury – he missed the subsequent game v Reading last time out too.

Do we know a return date?

The same report from Birmingham Live also suggests Graham could be back in action against Hull, if not then in the trip to Coventry City a few days after.

Adan George

The young striker had to undergo ACL surgery ahead of this season.

Do we know a return date?

Next season.