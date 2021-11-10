Walsall are keen on signing Mansfield Town loanee Rollin Menayese on a permanent basis.

Walsall would like to land him for good, as per a report by the Express and Star.

Menayese, 23, was allowed to join the Saddlers on loan over the summer.

He has since impressed for Matt Taylor’s side in the centre of defence this season.

‘Very good player’…

When asked whether he wants to sign him, Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett said:

“I’m always a bit wary when talking about specific players, but Menayese is a very good player. He was at Grimsby last year and played against us. He’s a good, young centre-half – only 23.

“We are trying to make sure he’s a Walsall player. I think he’s been an extremely important player at the back with Manny Monthe. He’s one we would try to bring into the football club.”

Mansfield situation

Menayese remains a Mansfield player and it is yet to be known whether they would be interested in selling him.

The Stags signed him in July last year and he played 10 times for them last season before they loaned him out to Grimsby Town.

They then gave him the green light to switch to Mansfield which suggests he is currently not in their plans.

Other spells

The former Wales youth international was in the academy at Cardiff City before dropping into non-league for a spell at Weston-Super-Mare.

Bristol Rovers snapped him up in 2017 and he spent three years with the Gas.

He played 28 times during his time at the Memorial Ground and also had loan stints at Swindon Town and Aldershot Town.