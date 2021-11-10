Former Port Vale boss John Askey is joining York City’s management team on a temporary basis.

The ex-Football League manager will link up with the National League North side later this week, as per a report by The Press.

Askey, 57, has been out of the game since his departure from Port Vale in January.

He has since been weighing up his next move and has recently been a mentor at Macclesfield FC.

Macc legend

Askey spent his playing career at Macclesfield and made 679 appearances for the Cheshire side in all competitions.

He hung up his boots in 2003 and later became a coach for the Silkmen.

The Stoke-born man got the full-time managerial job at Moss Rose in 2013 and later guided the club to promotion to the Football League.

More recent spells

Shrewsbury lured him away from Macc in 2018 but his move to the League One side didn’t work out in the end.

He won just 23.8% of games in charge of the Shrews and was sacked after five months.

Askey returned to the dugout with Port Vale and spent a couple of years in charge at Vale Park.

New challenge

Askey will now be helping out his former assistant Steve Watson at York.

He already knows some of their players like Scott Barrow and Mitch Hancox from his Macclesfield days.

The Minstermen are currently 10th in their league and are two points off the Play-Offs at the moment.