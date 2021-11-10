Bradford City could loan out youngster Reece Staunton.

Bradford City may let the teenager head out the exit door to get some game time, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Staunton, 19, played for the Bantams last night as they beat Sunderland on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy.

However, the Yorkshire side could seek a new temporary home for him to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

‘Possibility’…

Their boss, Derek Adams, said after the game at the Stadium of Light yesterday: “There is a possibility that Reece is going out on loan to get him some game time.

“He needs to be playing 90 minutes but I’ve got to assess the situation with injuries.”

Story so far

Staunton has risen up through the academy at Bradford and has been a regular for them at various youth levels.

He was handed his senior debut in November 2017 at the age of just 15 and became the club’s youngster ever player in the process.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since made 19 appearances in all competitions since then.

He has also had loan spells away in non-league at Ossett United and Bradford Park Avenue over recent campaigns.

What now?

Staunton could be loaned out for a third time now and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Bradford are back in league action this weekend and face a tricky trip to high-flying Port Vale.