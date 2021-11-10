West Brom manager Valerien Ismael says he ‘needs to see what the club can invest’ in January before he makes any transfer decisions.

Ismael sees his West Brom side sitting in 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening 17 games.

West Brom sit behind runaway top two Bournemouth and Fulham, having been inconsistent at times this campaign. With January approaching, it’ll come at an ideal time for the Baggies who look to be in need of new faces, but Ismael is coy on whether he’ll have the funding to do just that.

He told Birmingham Live:

“It’s not the best window because the January window, when you pick a player you need an impact straight away. The player needs to be available or you need to spend a lot of money to get the player you want.”

West Brom have never been the biggest spenders under current owner Lai Guochuan. They’ve spent money, but never that much and seemingly never that well – Ismael was forced to utilise only the free and loan markets last summer following West Brom’s Premier League demise.

“It’s always a balance and we need to see what the club can invest and what is the budget before we make our decision,” he continued.

“Or we need to be creative like we were in the summer. We will see, but we know exactly what we need. Things will happen and you need to stay in control.”

The Baggies have scored 27 goals in their opening 17 league games this season. Despite that, they seem to be lacking in the attacking department with Karlan Grant the only one who seems to have found a goal-scoring touch this season with eight to his name in the Championship.

Summer signing Jordan Hugill has just the one goal to his name whilst Kenneth Zohore is seemingly out of Ismael’s current plans.

January will be pivotal for West Brom if they’re to earn an immediate return to the Premier League, but it could all depend on what funding Ismael is given.