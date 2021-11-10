Western Sydney Wanderers are close to signing Jack Rodwell following his departure from Sheffield United.

The midfielder has agreed terms on a two-year deal to move to the Australian side, as reported by FTBL.

Rodwell, 30, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has since been weighing up his options.

New home

However, he has now found himself a new home and is poised to embark on a fresh start in the A-League.

Macarthur FC were also believed to be keen on him but he has chosen Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sheffield United spell

The Blades swooped to sign him in January 2020 under Chris Wilder but he went on to make just two appearances for the Yorkshire club.

His contract expired this past summer and they decided not to extend it as they prepared for life with Slavisa Jokanovic back in the Championship.

Story so far

Rodwell started out Everton and went on to make 109 appearances as a youngster in all competitions.

Manchester City landed him in 2012 and he spent a couple of years with there before Sunderland came calling.

He played 76 times for the Black Cats before a spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Familiar faces

Western Sydney are managed by former Derby County striker Kenny Miller and have ex-QPR and Charlton Athletic forward Tomer Hemed up top.