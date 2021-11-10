Barnsley striker George Miller is wanted by Walsall on a permanent basis, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The attacker has been impressing on loan with the League Two side this season.

Miller, 23, was given the green light to leave Barnsley on loan over the summer to get some more game time under his belt.

He has since scored seven goals in 13 games for the Saddlers in all competitions.

‘We would try to sign him’…

When asked whether he would like to sign him in the January transfer window, chairman Leigh Pomlett said: “Possibly. When you take a Championship player like him in, their wages are very considerable.

“If Matt (Taylor) wanted to sign George Miller, from the chairman’s perspective, if they asked me, yes, we would try to sign him.”

Barnsley situation

Miller signed for Barnsley in 2019 from Middlesbrough but has struggled for opportunities since making the move to Oakwell.

He has failed to score in his nine first-team appearances for the Tykes so far.

The attacker was also loaned out to Scunthorpe United in the fourth tier a couple of seasons ago.

Other spells

Miller started out at Bury and broke into their senior side as a youngster, scoring eight goals in 32 appearances.

That earned him a move to Middlesbrough and he spent two years on the books at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro loaned him out to Wrexham, Bury and Bradford City during his time in the North East to gain some experience.