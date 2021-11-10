West Brom are ‘virtually resigned’ to the idea of losing Sam Johnstone on a free transfer next summer, reports Mail Online, with Southampton and West Ham poised to make a move,

Johnstone, 28, sees his West Brom contract expire next summer.

The England goalkeeper has featured 16 times in the Championship for West Brom this season, keeping five clean sheets to help his side into 3rd-place of the table after 17 games.

He’s been linked with a number of clubs since his side’s relegation from the Premier League last time round, including Spurs, West Ham and Southampton.

Now though, Mail Online outs Southampton and West Ham as ‘among the clubs interested’ but states that a number of others could declare their interest before next summer.

The same report goes on to reveal how a £10million offer in January could force the Baggies into selling Johnstone midway through the season, but that the club would likely rather wait until the season is concluded.

For Valerien Ismael’s side, it’d be a bitter blow of Johnstone were to depart on a free at the end of this season, especially so if they don’t earn promotion into the Premier League – the former Manchester United man has made his name at The Hawthorns, earning a place in the England team and becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

But he belongs in the Premier League. West Brom currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table and have shown definite inconsistencies this season, and now it seems Johnstone won’t put pen-to-paper on a new deal.