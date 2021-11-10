Swansea City could look at bolstering their attacking ranks with the signing of a new striker in January.

It was reported by Wales Online earlier this week that Swansea City could look to recruit another option at the top of the pitch in January.

Joel Piroe has enjoyed a successful start to life in South Wales, but Liam Cullen has struggled to impress and Michael Obafemi was recently dropped for disciplinary reasons. Not only that, but Morgan Whittaker could be leaving on loan.

With that in mind, here are three strikers Russell Martin should consider signing in January:

Luke Jephcott – Plymouth Argyle

Welsh youth international Jephcott has been a key part of the Pilgrims’ early-season success.

Since making his way through Plymouth’s youth academy, the 21-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 88 games. He has formed a strong partnership with Ryan Hardie this season, scoring six goals and laying on four assists in 18 games.

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal

If recruited, New York-born Arsenal prodigy Balogun would be a shrewd acqusition.

It would be a surprise to see him sold given that he is highly rated by the Gunners and under contract until 2025, but the Swans should explore a possible loan deal. The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances this season, taking him to 33 goals in 58 games for the young Gunners.

Shamar Nicholson – RSC Charleroi

A bit more of a left-field signing would be Jamaican hotshot Shamar Nicholson.

Nicholson, 24, has scored 26 goals in 77 outings for Belgian side Charleroi since joining in 2019. He has been in prolific goalscoring form this season, netting eight goals and laying on three assists in 12 games, helping Edward Still’s side to 5th place so far.