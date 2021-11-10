Blackburn Rovers could do with bolstering their ranks with another striker in January.

Goals haven’t been the problem for Blackburn Rovers’ forwards, with Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan all chipping in with decent goal and assist returns so far.

However, another striker wouldn’t go amiss after failing to replace Adam Armstrong in the summer.

With that in mind, here are three strikers Tony Mowbray should consider signing in January:

Rhys Healey – Toulouse

An English striker currently plying his trade in France’s Ligue 2, Healey has managed seven goals and two assists in 14 games this season.

His contributions so far take him to 22 goals and six assists in 50 games since joining Toulouse in 2020. The former Cardiff City youngster has proven he can score in the EFL too, managing 21 in 42 with MK Dons.

Liam Delap – Manchester City

If available, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Delap on the radar of every Championship club in January.

The 18-year-old is one of City’s top talents, netting 28 goals in 28 games for their U23s. Delap has spent time on the sidelines through injury this season and could really benefit from a loan spell in the Championship.

Joe Gelhardt – Leeds United

Another top Premier League youngster that could benefit from a loan move is Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt.

The 19-year-old has scored 17 goals and laid on six assists for Leeds’ U23s since arriving from Wigan Athletic but has seen his first-team chances limited this season. He provided an assist in his second Premier League outfit, winning a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.