Rotherham United’s Jamie Lindsay has returned to full training today.

Rotherham United have received a boost with their midfielder making a big step in his recovery, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

Very happy to tweet this. #rufc midfielder Jamie Lindsay back in full training today and I'm told he looked rather lively. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) November 9, 2021

Lindsay, 25, has been out with a hamstring injury.

He hasn’t played since the since the 28th September against AFC Wimbledon.

Missed nine games

The Scotsman has missed the last nine games in all competitions but is well on the way to returning after the international break now.

Rotherham’s next game is a home clash against Cambridge United on 20th November, followed by a tricky trip to Ipswich Town that Tuesday.

Big miss

Lindsay is an important player for the Millers and his absence has been missed in the middle of the park.

He is currently in his third season at the New York Stadium and has made 74 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit, chipping in with four goals.

The midfielder played a key role in Paul Warne’s side gaining promotion from the Championship in 2020 and that experience will be invaluable as they look to do the same next year.

What now?

Lindsay is back training with his teammates and will be looking to get back up to full speed.

Rotherham don’t have a game this weekend but the international break will be a welcome one for their players after a hectic past few weeks.