Potential new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is understood to have shown proof of funds in order to complete the deal, according to Hull Live.

The Turkish businessman is in the process of buying the Championship side.

Due diligence is said to be underway as the Allam family’s 11-year reign with the East Yorkshire club draws to a close.

Ilicali, 51, has taken to social media today to provide an update on the situation.



More details

He has been involved in football before having invested in Dutch side Fortuna Sittard last year

Hull Live reported last week that he and his representatives are already sounding out potential replacements for Grant McCann.

The Tigers have endured a tough start to life back in the Championship this season and have won just three times.

They remain in the relegation zone despite winning 2-0 away at Barnsley over the weekend.

What now?

Ilicali’s message on Twitter has got Hull fans excited with many desperate for the takeover to go through as soon as possible.

Their prospective buyer wants the same thing as well (see tweet below).

I hope this process will be completed soon and that my dream turns into a reality. @HullCity #theTigers #hcafc #HullCity — Acun Ilıcalı (@acunilicali) November 9, 2021

Start of a new era?

There is no doubt that Hull are an attractive club to buy and could be a force to be reckoned with in the Championship with a united fanbase, investment in the squad and a good quality manager.

It will be interesting to see what happens regarding Ilicali’s takeover over the next few days/weeks.