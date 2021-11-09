Swindon Town have made a strong start to life under Ben Garner.

Swindon Town are currently 5th in League Two and are a point outside the top three.

They have a chance to further bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

Here are three players who the Robins should sign-

Tahvon Campbell, Woking

Garner crossed paths with the attacker when he was assistant at West Bromwich Albion.

Campbell now plays in non-league at Woking having played for the likes of Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town over recent seasons.

He has been on fire so far this season and has scored nine goals in 13 games. Could Swindon throw him a Football League lifeline this winter?

Josh Barrett, King’s Lynn

He was one of Garner’s first signings at Bristol Rovers as he swooped to sign the former Republic of Ireland youth international from Reading.

However, he time at the Memorial Ground didn’t go to plan and he left for King’s Lynn in October.

The winger has a point to prove in the Football League and could be worth a punt by the Robins.

Cian Harries, Bristol Rovers

The former Swansea City defender was a regular for Garner during his time at Bristol Rovers but is currently struggling for game time.

He could be a good long-term addition for Swindon, especially with centre-back Mathieu Baudry’s contract up next summer.