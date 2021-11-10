On the back of an embarrassing 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham last week, Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn side faced another tough test at home to Sheffield United.

In front of an attendance of over 17,000 the home side came out victorious 3-1 against the Blades. A first league goal for the club by Rhian Brewster put the visitors ahead but that was cancelled out before half time where on loan midfielder Reda Khadra grabbed his first goal for the club.

Ben Brereton Diaz picked up his 13th goal of the season before the game was sealed by on loan Leeds United playmaker Ian Carlo Poveda.

Despite the blip against Fulham, the result earned Rovers a third win in four games and has seen them move into 7th-place, only missing out on a top six position by goal difference.

Mowbray recently caught up with RoversTV where he stated he was not only pleased with his sides comeback but was also particularly happy with the ‘amazing support’ that drove his side on.

“The players spoke in the dressing room about the amazing support they received against a team who brought a large number of supporters with them on the day,” Mowbray told RoversTV when paying tribute to the fans.

“The stadium looked swelled in all parts of the ground and I genuinely believe that helps the young team perform to a higher level if they’re encouraged like they were at the weekend.

“I’m delighted for the fans that they saw their team react the way they did.”

Following the international break, Rovers are next in action on the 20th November as they face a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City. Mowbray’s side will next be playing in front of the Blackburn fans a week later when they welcome Peterborough United to Ewood Park.