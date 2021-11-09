West Brom defender Kean Bryan has vowed to return “stronger than ever” after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

I will be back stronger than ever. Time to grind and get through this difficult period. Thank you for the messages it means a lot 🙏🏾💪🏾 — Kean Bryan (@keanB07) November 8, 2021

Bryan, 25, linked up with West Brom earlier this season in the wake of a defensive injury crisis.

He arrived on a free transfer following his summer departure from Sheffield United, coming in to bolster Valerien Ismael’s options at centre-back.

However, it emerged on Monday night that Bryan had suffered ACL damage. The injury requires surgery and will keep the former Manchester City talent out for the rest of the season, dealing another injury blow to Ismael and co.

Amid the blow, Bryan issued a defiant statement to West Brom supporters.

The Manchester-born defender moved to thank fans for their supportive messages, vowing to come back “stronger than ever” after being dealt a long-term blow.

He said:

“I will be back stronger than this. Time to grind and get through this difficult period.

“Thank you for the messages, it means a lot.”

Ismael’s centre-back options

Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre appear to be the West Brom boss’ main choices at centre-back as it stands.

Matt Clarke had started in the last six games but was forced off with a head injury against Middlesbrough and it awaits to be seen when he can return.

Conor Townsend, who mainly operates as a left wing-back, has dropped in to fill in as a left-sided centre-back when needs be, but he is best deployed as a wing-back or left-back.

With Bryan joining Dara O’Shea on the sidelines as the extent of Clarke’s injury unknown, it will be hoped that Ismael and West Brom can be given some good fortune sooner rather than later.