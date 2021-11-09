Middlesbrough may be 14th in the Championship table, but they are just four points off the division’s top six.

Middlesbrough said goodbye to Neil Warnock at the weekend following their 1-1 draw with West Brom. They had Chris Wilder waiting in the wings, who took the reigns with immediate effect.

The Teessiders have flirted with the top six in recent weeks, particularly after a run of three wins on the bounce.

Victories over Peterborough United, Barnsley and Cardiff City saw them jump up to sixth in the table, but two consecutive losses and the draw with West Brom has seen them drop to 14th.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Wilder outlined his thoughts on Boro’s chances of achieving a place in the play-offs come the end of the season. He spoke about the unpredictability of the division, the teams at the top and the importance of form.

“I think anything can happen in the Championship,” he said.

“It’s very competitive, week in week out. Any result can happen – you’ve seen some of the results over the weekend, and in midweek, they’re incredible.

“I do think Bournemouth and Fulham, and West Brom, will be 10-15 points clear of the group behind them, but still to get into that group behind them is doable.

“If you see Middlesbrough put three wins together, they can push themselves up to sixth – then you lose a couple, and you drop down a bit.

“You need consistency in performance, then you can go on a run. I think it’s going to be a wide open division. You could be sat in 12th, 13th in March, win three or four games on the spin and catapult yourselves right amongst it.

“Short term is to try and win a few games and see if we can muscle our way into that group of teams at the top of the division.”

At present there is just seven points separating sixth placed Queens Park Rangers and Wilder’s former side Sheffield United down in 18th.

Middlesbrough will start the Wilder-era with a home game against Millwall at the Riverside on November 20th after the two week international break. Millwall are in ninth, three points ahead of Boro, but Wilder’s side could leapfrog them with a win.

Their ultimate goal is to achieve promotion and with the new manager believing a place in the top six is ‘doable’, it will fill Middlesbrough fans with hope they can achieve just that.