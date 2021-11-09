Scunthorpe United have a new manager at the helm in Keith Hill.

Scunthorpe United chose him as the man to replace Neil Cox last week.

The Iron are currently facing a battle to survive in League Two.

Here are three players they should sign in the January transfer window-

Matt Done, Rochdale

He is a player who Hill knows very well from managing him at both Rochdale and Barnsley in the past.

Done, 33, has also played for the likes of Wrexham and Sheffield United in the past and has racked up over 550 appearances in his career to date.

He would inject some useful experience into Scunthorpe’s side as they look to avoid dropping into the National League.

Jordan Slew, FC Halifax Town

The attacker also played for Hill at Rochdale and was part of the Morecambe side promoted to League One last season.

He joined Halifax over the summer and has been in decent form for the non-league outfit, scoring five goals in 15 games so far this term.

Could Scunny throw him a Football League lifeline this winter? He would give them more pace and another option in attack.

Nya Kirby, Crystal Palace

Hill signed him on loan for Tranmere Rovers last season and the youngster finds himself back at Crystal Palace now.

The 21-year-old would be a decent addition for the Iron this winter and would get some valuable first-team experience at Glanford Park.