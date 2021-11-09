Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said no decision has been made on Jordan Shipley’s immediate future amid his continued absence from the side.

Shipley, 24, has been a mainstay in the Coventry City side since making his way up from the youth academy.

However, he has found his game time seriously limited this season. The midfielder has featured only one, playing 90 minutes in the Sky Blues’ Carabao Cup loss to Northampton Town. Shipley is yet to make a Championship appearance this season, remaining an unused substitute on eight occasions.

Amid his prolonged omission from the team, Coventry City boss Mark Robins acknowledged that Shipley will be “frustrated” but called on him to “bide his time a little bit” after an impressive training session.

Robins went on to address the possibility of a January loan move, revealing there is still a “long way to go” before decisions are made.

As quoted by Coventry Live, here’s what he had to say:

“I have no thoughts on that at the moment.

“There’s a long way to go before any decisions like that are made. We have got to have a sit-down and discuss what’s happening, if we can do anything ourselves in January.”

Summer transfer links

Shipley was linked with a summer move away from the Sky Blues.

The former Republic of Ireland U21s international was rumoured to be on Portsmouth’s radar, but a move failed to materialise into anything more serious.

With Shipley in the final year of his deal, it awaits to be seen what Coventry look to do with the academy graduate. It would be a surprise to see him tied down to a new deal if his lack of game time continues, so it will be interesting to see if a decision over his immediate future is made ahead of January or towards the end of the campaign.