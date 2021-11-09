Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed he has apologised to forward Joe Pigott over his lack of game time since joining the club.

Pigott joined Ipswich Town in the summer following a successful three-and-a-half-year stint with AFC Wimbledon.

However, his time at Portman Road hasn’t gotten off to the start he would have hoped.

Pigott has played nine times and chipped in with three goals and one assist since joining, but he has played on 29 minutes of League One football since August.

Now, Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed he has apologised to Pigott over his minimal minutes since arriving.

As quoted by TWTD, Cook said it has been difficult to give him time given just how good Macauley Bonne has been but stated he will be looking to play him more sooner rather than later.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I apologised to Joe Pigott over the weekend for the lack of minutes that he’s had.

“One of the things that as a staff we debate is that it’s very difficult to take Macauley Bonne off a pitch, it’s very difficult.

“If you look even on Saturday, Chaplin comes on, Sone Aluko comes on, who have scored goals, we’re always bringing on goalscorers on in general.

“I 100% agree with you, Joe Pigott should possibly have had more minutes. But if you look at Chaplin, who has gone in as a 10 and has got five quickly, Celina’s gone in as a 10 and has got goals quickly, Aluko’s gone in and got goals quickly.”

Bidding to break into the side

Pigott has shown he can star at League One level previously, managing 54 goals in 157 outings during his time with Wimbledon. However, Bonne’s form will make it difficult to emerge as a starter.

Cook has only been operating with one striker too, making it more challenging for Pigott to get into the team.

All the former Charlton Athletic man can do is take his chances when they come, with cup competitions giving him the opportunity to stake a claim for a spot.