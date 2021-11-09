Mansfield Town have made a slow start to the season and are currently sat in 20th place.

Mansfield Town are currently two points above the relegation zone.

They have the opportunity to sign some players in the January transfer window.

Here are three who the Stags should land this winter-

Joe Sbarra, Solihull Moors

The 22-year-old has been a hit in the National League so far this season and has scored eight goals in 22 games in all competitions.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough will know him well from managing him at Burton Albion.

Sbarra would be a good long-term addition for the Stags and would give them more competition and depth going forward.

Matty Palmer, Notts County

Clough has crossed paths with him at both Derby County and Burton in the past.

Palmer, 26, parted company with Swindon Town at the end of last season having spent past of the past campaign on loan at Wigan Athletic in League One.

He now plays in non-league but could Mansfield throw him a Football League lifeline in January?

Reece Hutchinson

The full-back is another player who Clough managed at Burton.

Hutchinson was released by the Brewers at the end of June and remains a free agent.

Luton Town and Rotherham United looked at him on trial over pre-season but both decided not to hand him a contract.

He is a decent option for the Stags to add another body into their defensive department.