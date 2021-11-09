Blackpool youngster Ewan Bange has sealed a loan move to AFC Telford United, it has been confirmed.

Bange, 19, has spent much of the 2021/22 campaign away from Blackpool, leaving on loan in August.

The young striker linked up with Bamber Bridge on a temporary deal in the early stages of the campaign. Bange enjoyed a successful spell with the Brig, hitting double figures goals for the club.

Now, amid his strong form, it has been revealed that Bange has now made a jump up to the National League North.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the young Blackpool striker will now test himself at a higher level with AFC Telford United.

He becomes the latest young Tangerines talent to link up with Telford, with midfielder Cameron Antwi also on loan at the News Bucks Head Stadium.

Bange’s deal will run through until January 9th, so it will be interesting to see if he can impress as he tests himself against a higher level of opposition.

The situation at Telford

As it stands, Telford sit in 20th place in the National League North, only three points and two places ahead of bottom of the table Gloucester City.

With 12 goals in as many games, it will be hoped that Bange can bring some attacking firepower to their ranks as they look to maintain their National League North following the sacking of manager Gary Cowan in October.