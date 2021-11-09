Sandy Easdale has aimed a sly dig at Derby County’s administrators Quantuma after he and brother James Easdale withdrew their interest in taking over the club.

Last week, brother Sandy and James Easdale were outed as the latest interested party at Derby County.

The former Rangers shareholders were said to have Malaysian funding behind their proposed bid, and were ranked alongside American businessman Chris Kirchner as the two front-runners.

But this morning, it was revealed that the Easdale brothers had withdrawn their interest from Derby County due to ‘unworkable timelines’ set by the club’s administrators.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT this afternoon (via Derbyshire Live), Sandy Easdale had this to say on why he and his brother withdrew their interested:

“We pulled out due to timelines imposed on us to make a serious bid for the club.

“We wanted knowledge of what was behind the doors. After working over the weekend to no avail, we have withdrawn our interest.

“The timeline set out by the administrators was basically ‘make a bid now’ sort of thing.

“We wanted information. It’s basically unworkable to make a bid without information to hand.”

The club’s administrators, Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou of Quantuma have brought a lot of positivity to Derby County since they arrived in September.

Less than two month after coming into the club following their entering into administration, the club seemingly has plenty of parties interested in taking over, with a new buyer in place for the end of the year the aim.

Kirchner remains in the running, as well as former owner Andy Appleby.