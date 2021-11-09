Blackburn Rovers defender Harry Pickering will be attracting Premier League interest in the future, manager Tony Mowbray has said.

Pickering, 22, has emerged as Blackburn Rovers’ go-to man at left-back since returning to Ewood Park in the summer.

Across all competitions, he has featured 13 times this season, with injury the only reason behind his recent absence.

He arrived at the club as one of League One’s most highly-regarded talents and has put in some strong displays since returning from his loan spell with Crewe Alexandra.

Now, Pickering has drawn high praise from Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray insisted that Pickering is his first-choice left-back, adding that he doesn’t see Tayo Edun as a left-back as such as he fills in for the absent Pickering.

The Rovers boss went on to say he believes Premier League sides will be eyeing up Pickering once a few attributes are polished. Here’s what he had to say:

“Harry Pickering is our left-back, first and foremost, I would say that.

“Tayo is filling in at left-back, I don’t necessarily see Tayo as a left-back.

“I think he’s having to do a job for us at the moment and he’s applying himself well to it, but in my opinion it’s not natural for him. Harry is everything I like about football.

“He’s got things he needs to develop, but he’s got a mindset that wants to get better and improve and he’s a player that we know we can polish up and he will be somewhere down the line, he’ll have Premier League clubs (wanting him).”

Bidding to return

Pickering has been absent since coming off in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 loss to QPR back in October.

He has watched on from the sidelines as Rovers have secured three wins in four games, with their only loss coming in devastating fashion to in-form title contenders Fulham.

It awaits to be seen when Pickering is deemed ready to return to action as he looks to kick on in his first season of Championship football.