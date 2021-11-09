Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been the topic of discussion on the latest edition of Sky Sports EFL podcast.

Middlesbrough announced the arrival of Wilder on Saturday evening. The former-Sheffield United and Northampton Town boss replaces the outgoing Neil Warnock at the helm.

The Teessiders currently sit in 14th place in the Championship table and go into the international break after a promising result against West Brom.

They drew the game 1-1 and will be hoping to build on this in their next game, when they face Millwall at the Riverside in just under two weeks time.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on Wilder’s appointment and what he expects to see from Middlesbrough with him now having taken over.

“His teams at their very very best are energetic. They’re attacking, they are expansive and I think it’s something that needs to happen up at Boro,” said Prutton.

“You need that kind of shaking out of the, not necessarily stupor that they’ve found themselves in, but you look at the last three games, but before that they’d won three on the bounce.”

Prutton is referring to the inconsistency of Middlesbrough this season. In 17 games so far, they have won six, drew four and lost seven. Despite winning three in a row not too long ago, they then lost two on the bounce before their draw with West Brom last weekend.

“It’s not necessarily the type of place you go where the atmosphere is always electric, but the essence of it is always there,” Prutton continued.

“Someone to drag it out like Chris I think is the perfect fit at this moment in time.”

Prior to taking the role at Boro, Wilder had been without a job since March earlier this year. He left his post as Sheffield United boss when the Blades were in the Premier League. They ultimately suffered relegation, finishing bottom with 23 points.

He has said that he turned down offers from elsewhere in favour of Middlesbrough. He has already scouted the U23s and took his first training session; he will be in the dugout when Boro take on Millwall on November 20th.