Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said the club would explore the possibility of reuniting with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall “straight away” if the opportunity arose.

Dewsbury-Hall starred for Luton Town in his loan spell at Kenilworth Road last season.

The 23-year-old midfielder linked up with the Hatters on a temporary basis as he bid to pick up game time away from Leicester City. He got exactly that and more, becoming a firm favourite among supporters.

Now, speaking after Dewsbury-Hall’s recent visit to Kenilworth Road, Nathan Jones has made Luton Town’s stance clear on a future reunion.

Speaking at a recent ‘Meet the Manager’ event, Jones was quoted by the Luton Town’s Supporters Trust in revealing his admiration for the former loan ace. He said:

“We’ve made no secret we’d love to have him back.

“He’ll remember his time here.

“If there is ever a possibility of getting him back we’ll explore that straight away.”

Dewsbury-Hall’s season so far

The Shepshed-born ace has been in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans at Leicester City this season.

He has been involved in all but one Premier League matchday squad, making two substitute appearances. Dewsbury-Hall has also found game time in cup competitions, taking him to seven appearances for the Foxes this season.

A warm reception

Dewsbury-Hall was in attendance of Luton’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier this month.

He returned to collect his Diamond Player of the Season trophy, receiving a warm reception. The former Hatter watched on as Jones’ side secured all three points thanks to goals from Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.