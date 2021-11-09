West Brom have endured some bad luck on the injury front this season, particularly in the defensive area.

With Kean Bryan now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament v Hull City earlier this month, and the likes of Dara O’Shea still out injured, the Baggies have been left somewhat light of defensive options in the run in to New Year.

Here we take a look at five free agent defenders West Brom should consider in the upcoming January transfer window:

Andre Wisdom

The former Derby County man was released at the end of last season and remains without a club.

Formerly of Liverpool, Wisdom spent four years at Derby County, making over 100 appearances for the Rams including 38 in the last campaign.

He often proved a divisive figure among Derby County supporters but he’s a versatile player, able to play at right or centre-back, and someone with good Championship experience.

Winston Reid

The New Zealander is best know for his time with West Ham, where he featured 222 times in all competitions for the club, in a 12-year stay.

He spent time on loan with Brentford in the second half of last season making 11 Championship appearances as his side earned promotion via the play-offs.

Still a free agent after his release in the summer, the 33-year-old could be a shrewd signing for many in the Championship.

Neil Taylor

Formerly of Swansea City and Aston Villa, the 43-cap Welshman is an experience left-back on this list who could be an ideal cover player for the Baggies.

He’s endured his fair share of injury problems in his later career – he featured just once in the Premier League for Villa last time round, but his experience is undeniable.

If he can prove his fitness, he could yet be another free agent who comes onto Championship clubs’ radars.

Eric Lichaj

Now aged 32 and a free agent following a brief spell in Turkey, the former USMNT defender almost sealed a return to England with Sunderland over the summer.

He’s another player with good experience in England having turned out for Villa, Leeds United, Hull City and Nottingham Forest – with whom he made 188 appearances for – and is another versatile name too, able to fill in at right or centre-back.