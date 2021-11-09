Nottingham Forest’s former midfielder Ben Osborn has failed to rule out a potential return to the City Ground in some capacity.

Osborn, 27, has spent the vast majority of his career with Nottingham Forest.

Now with Sheffield United, the versatile midfielder played 230 times in a Forest shirt after making his way through the youth academy before departing for Bramall Lane in 2019.

Osborn has been speaking about his future ambitions, failing to rule out a possible return to his former club at some point in the future.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the Sheffield United man insisted he hopes to have many more successful years with his current club but said he’d “never rule out a return” to Forest in some capacity.

“Potentially,” he replied when asked about a future return to the City Ground.

“We love Nottingham and love the city.

“At the moment, I still think I’ll go back there to live; whether working with Forest or not, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, I’ll have many more years at Sheffield United, and successful ones at that.

“I’d never rule out a return.

“My missus asks me the question all the time about what’s next, because she wants to know where we’re going to live!

“To be honest, we don’t know at the moment. You’ve just got to take it a contract at a time.

“It certainly makes my path a little bit clearer that I am starting coaching so early. It kind of takes off a little bit of the pressure of what to do once I retire.

“That’s been quite nice.”

With Osborn now over two years into his time at Bramall Lane and on his way to attaining a UEFA A Coaching Licence, it will be interesting to see what the future brings for the Derby-born midfielder.

Matters at Sheffield United

Since joining the club in the summer of 2019, Osborn has played 62 times for Sheffield United.

In the process, he has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Blades having penned a three-year deal upon his arrival, so it will be interesting to see if an agreement over an extension is reached over the course of this season.