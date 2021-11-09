Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn has revealed he will look to enter coaching once he brings an end to his playing career.

At 27, it will be hoped that Ben Osborn still has plenty of time ahead of him in his playing career.

The Sheffield United man is closing in on over 300 professional games. He featured 230 times for Nottingham Forest after making his way through the youth ranks and has played 62 times for the Blades since joining in the summer of 2019.

However, that isn’t all Osborn has achieved, founding Elite Football Development alongside former Forest academy man Jack Andrews. The programme offers coaching sessions and support schemes for youngsters and has given Osborn an insight into the coaching side of the game.

Now, Osborn has opened up on his desire to enter coaching full-time once his playing career comes to an end.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the Sheffield United midfielder also revealed he would like to give management a go, saying:

“I certainly do enjoy the coaching side. It’s good. It’s rewarding. It makes you think about the game in a bit of a different way.

“It’s something I think I’ll definitely do when I retire.

“I think it’s good now I’m getting quite a lot of experience and hours on the coaching field while I’m still quite young, so by the time I do retire, hopefully, I’ll have quite a bit of experience compared to most people.”

Osborn went on to reveal how he has picked up on coaching techniques and more from certain managers, namedropping current Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic and former manager Chris Wilder as two he has learnt a lot from.

“I think I will definitely go into coaching first, working under someone or working my way up somewhere.

“And then, potentially, yeah, I think I would like to give it a go at management – even though I know for a fact it’s probably going to be one of the most stressful jobs in the world!”

In the meantime…

Until that day comes, the main focus will be on matters with Sheffield United.

Osborn and co are looking to get the Blades back into the Premier League at the first time of asking but will need to find their consistency if they want to be serious in their bid to do so.

As it stands, the Bramall Lane club sit in a disappointing 18th place, seven points away from the play-offs.