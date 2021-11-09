Acun Ilıcalı has sent a message to Hull City fans on his official Instagram account.

The Turkish businessman is in the process of buying the Championship side from the Allam family.

He has broken his silence on social media now and has posted the following message-

He says he hope the process of buying the club will be completed soon and has also praised the Hull supporters in the games he has watched.

Who is Ilicali?

The 51-year-old is a businessman from Turkey and has made his money in the television and media industry.

He has been involved with football before with Fortuna Sittard and invested in the Dutch side last year.

Hull’s current situation

Hull remain in the relegation zone but are three points from safety following their 2-0 win away at Barnsley last time out.

They won the League One title last term and have found the step up back to the Championship tough so far.

New era?

The Tigers have been crying out for new owners over recent years and their fans may now finally be granted their wish.

Ilicali’s takeover is not done yet but the fact he has posted a message and the club released a statement a couple of weeks ago suggest this one is well on the way.

What now?

There is still no timescale on how long it is going to take.

Hull are out of action for a couple of weeks with the international break and are back on 20th November.