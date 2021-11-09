Middlesbrough new boss Chris Wilder will want to give himself the best chance of achieving promotion this season and may want to take a look at players out on loan to help him do just that.

Middlesbrough may not have included recall clauses in each of their contracts and Wilder may have to wait for next season to see them in action.

But nevertheless the new Boro boss will want to keep a close eye on several of the club’s players out on loan if he feels they have a shot in the first-team.

Middlesbrough have 11 players who are currently on loan at other clubs. Here are three that are likely to be on Wilder’s radar.

Djed Spence – Right-back – On loan at Nottingham Forest

The obvious loanee to bring back into the first-team fold is Djed Spence.

The versatile defender has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest and news of a recall clause means he could come back to the Riverside before the season is out.

Wilder’s preferred formation of deploying wing-backs would suit Spence’s style of play.

Hayden Coulson – Left-back – On loan at Ipswich Town

Similarly, Coulson is a good choice for a left wing-back and would fit into Wilder’s system if he came back to Boro.

He was getting minutes under former boss Jonathan Woodgate but was used sporadically under Warnock. Coulson could return a better player after playing at Ipswich and could be in Wilder’s plans.

Nathan Wood – Centre-back – Hibernian

Given both Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier are nearing the end of their careers at 36 and 34-years-old respectively, Wilder may want to give Wood a go.

He has made five Championship appearances since making his debut for the club and could play in a back-three alongside the likes of Bamba, Dael Fry, Grant Hall or Paddy McNair if the new boss wanted to integrate him in.