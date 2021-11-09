Middlesbrough recently parted ways with Neil Warnock, but the 72-year-old hasn’t ruled out another job in football in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough replaced Warnock with former-Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Saturday evening, just hours after Warnock had took charge of the club’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The final whistle saw the then-Boro boss wave goodbye to the fans and the announcement soon followed.

Wilder took over immediately and has since taken his first training session with his Middlesbrough players.

Speaking after the game against the Baggies, Warnock discussed his future in football. He was asked if he would take another job if the right one came up.

“You never say never,” he said.

“I thought this season would be my end, but it’s not the end of the season is it?

“It’s only November, so you just never know.”

At the start of the season Warnock signed a one-year deal, but with his recent dismissal it has forced him to reconsider his options.

Warnock has managed 18 different clubs up and down the footballing pyramid over his 41-year managerial career. During that time he has achieved a record-breaking eight promotions and managed 1,603 games in English football, another record.

Thoughts

The 72-year-old has retired a couple of times already and his desire to continue is unmatched and certainly admirable.

It didn’t end the way he would’ve wanted at Middlesbrough and so may feel he has something to prove yet again. But it is likely he would not just take a job for the sake of it and it would have to suit his wants, needs and goals.